Youth Leader Akash Sharma to Contest Raipur City South Bypoll

The Opposition Congress has announced Akash Sharma as its candidate for the Raipur City South bypoll. The seat was vacated by BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal after his Lok Sabha win. Akash Sharma, a Youth Congress leader, aims to break BJP's stronghold in this urban constituency.

Updated: 22-10-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:17 IST
Akash Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the Opposition Congress declared Akash Sharma as its candidate for the upcoming bypoll in Raipur City South, scheduled for November 13. The seat became available after BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal resigned, having secured a victory in Raipur's Lok Sabha constituency.

Akash Sharma, currently leading the state Youth Congress, is recognized for his past role as president of the National Students' Union of India. Political analysts believe his youthful appeal could challenge the BJP's dominance in the region.

The BJP has nominated former MP Sunil Soni to defend their stronghold, which has never fallen since its establishment in 2008. The constituency, hosting 270,936 voters, will see heightened security with 253 polling booths readied for the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

