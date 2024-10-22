Political Shake-Up: Key Leaders Switch Allegiance Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

In a notable maneuver ahead of the Maharashtra elections, BJP's Nilesh Rane declared he will join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and run from Kudal assembly seat. This decision coincides with another BJP leader, Rajkumar Badole, moving to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In Navi Mumbai, BJP faced a split as Sandeep Naik, son of influential leader Ganesh Naik, switched to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, citing dissatisfaction over not securing a BJP ticket. Naik intends to contest from Belapur, challenging BJP's Manda Mhatre.

Rane's transition follows the Mahayuti alliance's seat-sharing pact, positioning Kudal under Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, Badole's switch to NCP enhances his electoral prospects in the NCP-held Arjuni-Morgaon seat. Maharashtra's assembly elections are slated for November 20.

