Left Menu

Namdhari Sangat Sewa Samiti Advocates for Bharat Ratna in Honour of Manmohan Singh

The Namdhari Sangat Sewa Samiti has requested the Indian government to award the Bharat Ratna to former prime minister Manmohan Singh. They emphasize his role in reviving India's economy and securing international treaties. With concerns about his health, they urge timely recognition of his contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:29 IST
Namdhari Sangat Sewa Samiti Advocates for Bharat Ratna in Honour of Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Namdhari Sangat Sewa Samiti has formally requested the Government of India to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with the Bharat Ratna. During a press conference held at the Constitutional Club, Samiti members stated that numerous letters have been sent to governmental authorities highlighting Singh's contributions.

They emphasized that Singh, previously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, played a pivotal role in India's economic resurgence. Notably, his administration finalized the significant nuclear treaty with the USA. Despite receiving international recognitions like Saudi Arabia's 'Order of King Abdulaziz' and Japan's 'Order of the Paulownia Flowers', the Samiti believes Singh's achievements warrant India's highest civilian honor.

Lakhwinder Singh, the Samiti's spokesperson, further reported that letters have been dispatched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He stressed the importance of honoring Singh, considering his current health condition, with the prestigious award during his lifetime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024