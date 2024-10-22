Namdhari Sangat Sewa Samiti Advocates for Bharat Ratna in Honour of Manmohan Singh

The Namdhari Sangat Sewa Samiti has formally requested the Government of India to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with the Bharat Ratna. During a press conference held at the Constitutional Club, Samiti members stated that numerous letters have been sent to governmental authorities highlighting Singh's contributions.

They emphasized that Singh, previously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, played a pivotal role in India's economic resurgence. Notably, his administration finalized the significant nuclear treaty with the USA. Despite receiving international recognitions like Saudi Arabia's 'Order of King Abdulaziz' and Japan's 'Order of the Paulownia Flowers', the Samiti believes Singh's achievements warrant India's highest civilian honor.

Lakhwinder Singh, the Samiti's spokesperson, further reported that letters have been dispatched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He stressed the importance of honoring Singh, considering his current health condition, with the prestigious award during his lifetime.

