Kamala Harris Aims to Stir Texas Politics with Abortion-Rights Agenda

In an unexpected political maneuver, Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is set to visit Texas this Friday. Her mission: to spark a revitalized debate on abortion rights, targeting a traditionally Republican stronghold.

Despite former President Donald Trump maintaining a sizable lead in Texas, which hasn't voted for a Democratic president since 1976, Harris's visit underscores the Democrats' intensified efforts to flip a Senate seat amid a tight race for Congress's upper chamber. The effort will see Harris standing alongside U.S. Representative Colin Allred in Houston, directly challenging incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Harris's itinerary also includes a candid interview with popular podcaster Brene Brown, adding a personal touch to her campaign. This move aims not only to rally support but also to amplify the Democratic stance on Texas's stringent abortion laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)