Kamala Harris Aims to Stir Texas Politics with Abortion-Rights Agenda

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will travel to Texas for an abortion-rights event, aiming to capture a Senate seat in the Republican stronghold. Despite Republican Donald Trump's lead in Texas, and challenges faced by Democrats, Harris will campaign alongside Colin Allred and criticize Ted Cruz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected political maneuver, Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is set to visit Texas this Friday. Her mission: to spark a revitalized debate on abortion rights, targeting a traditionally Republican stronghold.

Despite former President Donald Trump maintaining a sizable lead in Texas, which hasn't voted for a Democratic president since 1976, Harris's visit underscores the Democrats' intensified efforts to flip a Senate seat amid a tight race for Congress's upper chamber. The effort will see Harris standing alongside U.S. Representative Colin Allred in Houston, directly challenging incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Harris's itinerary also includes a candid interview with popular podcaster Brene Brown, adding a personal touch to her campaign. This move aims not only to rally support but also to amplify the Democratic stance on Texas's stringent abortion laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

