Aaditya Thackeray Slams Proposed Housing Policy Favoring Builders

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has spoken out against the state government's draft Housing Policy, claiming it favors builders. At a press conference, Thackeray accused the government of intending to carry out cluster development in traditional areas, such as gaothans and koliwadas, potentially disrupting native communities.

Gaothans are the original village settlements found within cities, and koliwadas are coastal areas inhabited by the city's indigenous fisherfolk. Thackeray emphasized the impact on these communities, alleging that the policy is crafted by builders to serve their interests. He vowed that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power, scrapping this policy would be a priority.

The deadline for public suggestions and objections on the draft Housing Policy has been extended to October 31. Thackeray criticized the possibility of residents being moved into smaller housing units, which could harm the traditional livelihoods in picturesque regions such as Colaba, Worli, and Juhu. He advocates for self-development practices rather than the proposed cluster developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)