Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Slams Proposed Housing Policy Favoring Builders

Aaditya Thackeray criticizes the state government's draft Housing Policy, which aims to develop clusters in traditional areas like gaothans and koliwadas. He argues it will unfairly benefit builders at the expense of local communities, pledging to scrap it if his party returns to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:31 IST
Aaditya Thackeray Slams Proposed Housing Policy Favoring Builders
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has spoken out against the state government's draft Housing Policy, claiming it favors builders. At a press conference, Thackeray accused the government of intending to carry out cluster development in traditional areas, such as gaothans and koliwadas, potentially disrupting native communities.

Gaothans are the original village settlements found within cities, and koliwadas are coastal areas inhabited by the city's indigenous fisherfolk. Thackeray emphasized the impact on these communities, alleging that the policy is crafted by builders to serve their interests. He vowed that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power, scrapping this policy would be a priority.

The deadline for public suggestions and objections on the draft Housing Policy has been extended to October 31. Thackeray criticized the possibility of residents being moved into smaller housing units, which could harm the traditional livelihoods in picturesque regions such as Colaba, Worli, and Juhu. He advocates for self-development practices rather than the proposed cluster developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024