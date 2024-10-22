Delhi LG Calls for Urgent Action on Yamuna Pollution Amid Air Quality Crisis

In a stark reminder of the environmental challenges facing Delhi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday shared images of toxic froth lining the Yamuna River, urging authorities to prioritize relief actions for city residents rather than resorting to 'excuses.' The governor emphasized the urgent need for solutions to assist Chhath worshippers and those fasting during this time of environmental distress.

This appeal comes as the national capital grapples with severe air pollution, with a thick fog enveloping areas like Anand Vihar, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, and Akshardham Temple. The city's air quality has worsened significantly, drawing attention to the urgent need for remedial measures.

In response, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai reached out to transport ministers in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, seeking their collaboration in reducing diesel bus emissions by halting their entry into Delhi. The minister announced the enforcement of GRAP-II (Graded Response Action Plan) rules across North India as the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed 300, signaling critical action to protect public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)