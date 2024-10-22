Elon Musk's Controversial $1 Million Giveaway Sparks Legal Debate

Elon Musk's plan to give away $1 million daily to voters signing a petition supporting free speech and gun rights has ignited a contentious legal debate. While some legal experts argue it violates election laws against paying voters, others claim there's no direct link to voter registration.

Musk's initiative, limited to registered voters in key swing states, raised questions over its potential impact on the upcoming presidential election. Despite not directly paying for registration, the motives behind targeting battleground states invite scrutiny.

Critics, including Pennsylvania's governor, called for investigations, labeling the proposal "deeply concerning." Musk's America PAC plays a significant role in mobilizing voters, fueling speculation that the giveaway aims to influence Trump's reelection bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)