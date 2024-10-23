Modi Advocates Unified Steps Against Terrorism at BRICS Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 16th BRICS Summit, urged unified efforts in combating terrorism, emphasizing the need for firm support and rejecting double standards. Modi also advocated for youth de-radicalization and reforms in global institutions while proposing the expansion of BRICS.
Country:
- Russian Federation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi put forth a decisive call for a unified approach to combat terrorism at the 16th BRICS Summit on Wednesday. Addressing the forum, Modi stressed the imperative of backing efforts firmly and denouncing any double standards that could undermine the global challenge against terror.
The Prime Minister's remarks, made in the presence of leaders from Russia, China, and Iran, echoed a strong stance against youth radicalization and called for advancing the long-pending Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations.
Modi also highlighted India's readiness for BRICS expansion, underlining consensus in decision-making and compliance with agreed principles. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for reform in global institutions like the UN Security Council and WTO, ensuring BRICS is seen as a reformist, not a replacement body.
(With inputs from agencies.)
