Infosys Acquires The Missing Link to Enhance Cybersecurity Arsenal

Infosys has announced an acquisition agreement with Australian cybersecurity firm The Missing Link. Valued at AUD 98 million, the deal is set to enhance Infosys’ cybersecurity capabilities and presence in Australia. The acquisition, through Infosys Singapore Pte Ltd, is expected to close by FY26's first quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Infosys, a leading IT company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Australian cybersecurity services firm The Missing Link. This acquisition, valued at AUD 98 million, is an all-cash deal aimed at bolstering Infosys' presence in the Australian market and strengthening its cybersecurity capabilities.

The acquisition will be carried out through Infosys' subsidiary, Infosys Singapore Pte Ltd, with the transaction expected to close in the first quarter of FY26. The deal includes upfront payments and earnouts, excluding management incentives and retention bonuses.

Founded in 1997, The Missing Link is renowned for its expertise in cybersecurity and cloud services, offering a range of IT-related solutions. Infosys, together with its cloud offering Infosys Cobalt, aims to provide enhanced cybersecurity solutions to its customers with this strategic acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

