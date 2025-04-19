UAE-US Summit Highlights Cybersecurity Challenges Amid Rapid Tech Growth

Dr Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, delivered a detailed analysis of the current cybersecurity landscape at a luncheon in Washington, DC. Hosted by the UAE-US Business Council, the event aimed to foster dialogue on the technological transformations reshaping industries as well as the challenges they pose.

The meeting gathered notable personalities, including Khush Choksy of the US Chamber of Commerce, and Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali of TRENDS Research and Advisory, alongside experts in digital innovation. Discussions centered on the rapid pace of tech developments, UAE's proactive ecosystem initiatives, and its investments in emerging technologies. Emphasis was placed on the UAE's strategic drive towards nurturing international partnerships and cultivating local talent to maintain leadership in digital upgrades.

Al-Kuwaiti stressed the necessity of international cooperation to tackle the rapid evolution in the digital domain, particularly concerning artificial intelligence technologies. The exchange underscored the UAE's leading role in innovation and cybersecurity, showcasing its comprehensive approach as an exemplar of global excellence. Participants advocated bolstering public-private collaborations to counter cyber threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)