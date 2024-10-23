Left Menu

Electoral Controversy: Moldovan Vote Sparks Diplomatic Spat

The Russian foreign ministry has accused Western powers of interfering in Moldova's presidential election and referendum outcomes. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claims the results were manipulated, rejecting Moldovan claims of Russian involvement. This stance echoes Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's earlier statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, on Wednesday alleged that the outcomes of Moldova's presidential election and the accompanying referendum, which sought public opinion on EU aspirations, were manipulated.

Zakharova dismissed Moldovan allegations that Russia had interfered, asserting instead that the United States and the European Union had been the ones to meddle in the electoral process.

These allegations align with earlier remarks made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, highlighting ongoing tensions between Moscow and Western institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

