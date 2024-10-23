US News Round-up: Tariffs, Fines, and Election Drama

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin has called on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to investigate China's involvement in the fentanyl crisis. Families affected by overdose deaths have petitioned for tariffs on Chinese goods, seeking $50 billion in sanctions under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The U.S. Federal Reserve revealed disciplinary actions against nine staff members for sexual harassment between 2020 and 2023. Four were fired, according to a document released, shedding light on the Fed's internal response to harassment cases that avoid formal complaints required by federal laws.

The U.S. Transportation Department issued a record $50 million fine to American Airlines for mistreating disabled passengers. This penalty marks a substantial increase over previous fines, emphasizing the department's commitment to enforcing disability protection laws.

