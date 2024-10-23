Left Menu

US News Round-up: Tariffs, Fines, and Election Drama

The summary covers several significant US domestic news stories: Senator Baldwin urges action against China over fentanyl; the US Fed's handling of harassment cases; a historic fine for American Airlines, Wall Street's election staffing; relaxed bird flu measures; election activities by Harris and Trump; and multiple legal and political controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:29 IST
US News Round-up: Tariffs, Fines, and Election Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin has called on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to investigate China's involvement in the fentanyl crisis. Families affected by overdose deaths have petitioned for tariffs on Chinese goods, seeking $50 billion in sanctions under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The U.S. Federal Reserve revealed disciplinary actions against nine staff members for sexual harassment between 2020 and 2023. Four were fired, according to a document released, shedding light on the Fed's internal response to harassment cases that avoid formal complaints required by federal laws.

The U.S. Transportation Department issued a record $50 million fine to American Airlines for mistreating disabled passengers. This penalty marks a substantial increase over previous fines, emphasizing the department's commitment to enforcing disability protection laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024