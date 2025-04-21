Reeling Memories: Joey Lawrence Reflects on Iconic Fishing Adventure with John Candy

Actor and musician Joey Lawrence recently shared fond memories of his first fishing trip as a child with comedy legend John Candy and acclaimed director Carl Reiner. Speaking at a panel with his siblings, Matthew and Andrew Lawrence, at the 90s Con event in Hartford, Connecticut, Lawrence opened up about this unique experience.

According to Lawrence, he hooked a sizable flounder while fishing in St. Petersburg, Florida. 'I was there with Carl Reiner, a very famous director, and I didn't even realize who he was,' Lawrence remarked, adding that he was filming 'Summer Rental' with John Candy at the time. The flounder turned out to be a significant catch, prepared by a chef for Candy's lunch.

Lawrence played the role of John Candy's son in 'Summer Rental', a 1985 comedy directed by Carl Reiner. The film also featured stars like Richard Crenna, Rip Torn, and Karen Austin. Reflecting on the experience, Lawrence stated, 'John Candy's the best,' as reported by People magazine.

