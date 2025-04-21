Left Menu

Reeling Memories: Joey Lawrence Reflects on Iconic Fishing Adventure with John Candy

Actor and musician Joey Lawrence reminisces about his childhood fishing trip with comedy icon John Candy and renowned director Carl Reiner. Lawrence recalls the memorable experience of catching a large flounder during the filming of the 1985 comedy 'Summer Rental', which Candy later enjoyed for lunch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:58 IST
Reeling Memories: Joey Lawrence Reflects on Iconic Fishing Adventure with John Candy
Joey Lawrence (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor and musician Joey Lawrence recently shared fond memories of his first fishing trip as a child with comedy legend John Candy and acclaimed director Carl Reiner. Speaking at a panel with his siblings, Matthew and Andrew Lawrence, at the 90s Con event in Hartford, Connecticut, Lawrence opened up about this unique experience.

According to Lawrence, he hooked a sizable flounder while fishing in St. Petersburg, Florida. 'I was there with Carl Reiner, a very famous director, and I didn't even realize who he was,' Lawrence remarked, adding that he was filming 'Summer Rental' with John Candy at the time. The flounder turned out to be a significant catch, prepared by a chef for Candy's lunch.

Lawrence played the role of John Candy's son in 'Summer Rental', a 1985 comedy directed by Carl Reiner. The film also featured stars like Richard Crenna, Rip Torn, and Karen Austin. Reflecting on the experience, Lawrence stated, 'John Candy's the best,' as reported by People magazine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025