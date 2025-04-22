ISRO's Milestone Success: SPADEX Mission's Second Autonomous Docking Triumph

In a significant achievement for India's space research sector, ISRO has successfully conducted its second satellite docking experiment as part of the SPADEX missions, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced. This milestone demonstrates ISRO's growing capability in satellite technology and autonomous space operations.

The second docking occurred on April 20, followed by a successful power transfer between the two satellites on April 21. The mission, characterized by a fully autonomous docking from a distance of 15 meters, successfully demonstrated the efficacy of intra-satellite power transfer, marking a major milestone in the SPADEX mission.

This docking experiment, following comprehensive ground simulations and earlier mission experiences, boosts confidence for ISRO's future projects. SPADEX's success is pivotal for India's plans to establish its space station and conduct manned Moon missions, reflecting ISRO's strategic advancements in cost-effective space technology.

