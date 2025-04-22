Left Menu

ISRO's Milestone Success: SPADEX Mission's Second Autonomous Docking Triumph

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has accomplished its second successful satellite docking as part of the SPADEX missions. This mission is crucial for future endeavors, including building an Indian space station and lunar explorations. The recent docking was fully autonomous and involved power transfers between satellites.

Updated: 22-04-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant achievement for India's space research sector, ISRO has successfully conducted its second satellite docking experiment as part of the SPADEX missions, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced. This milestone demonstrates ISRO's growing capability in satellite technology and autonomous space operations.

The second docking occurred on April 20, followed by a successful power transfer between the two satellites on April 21. The mission, characterized by a fully autonomous docking from a distance of 15 meters, successfully demonstrated the efficacy of intra-satellite power transfer, marking a major milestone in the SPADEX mission.

This docking experiment, following comprehensive ground simulations and earlier mission experiences, boosts confidence for ISRO's future projects. SPADEX's success is pivotal for India's plans to establish its space station and conduct manned Moon missions, reflecting ISRO's strategic advancements in cost-effective space technology.

