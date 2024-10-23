Modi's Impactful Diplomacy at BRICS Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his significant visit to Russia, attending the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, and held bilateral meetings with leaders including Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi. Modi advocated for peaceful dialogues to resolve global conflicts and emphasized the need for unity against terrorism.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his departure for home after a productive four-day trip to Russia. His visit included participation in the 16th BRICS Summit and bi-lateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Addressing the summit, Modi highlighted India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, calling for the peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He stressed the importance of the BRICS nations in addressing global challenges such as economic instability, climate change, and terrorism.
Modi pressed for a unified approach against terrorism and a stand against the radicalization of youth. He also discussed border issues with President Xi, aiming to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control. The summit saw the inclusion of five new countries, broadening the alliance's global influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: India and Argentina Boost Bilateral Trade and Diplomacy
Empowering Women in Diplomacy: Indo-German Efforts for Gender Equality
Diplomacy and Discord: Blinken's ASEAN Mission
Climate Diplomacy: A Call to Combat Smog Between Rivals
Biden and Netanyahu: Tension and Diplomacy Amid Middle East Escalation