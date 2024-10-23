Left Menu

Modi's Impactful Diplomacy at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his significant visit to Russia, attending the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, and held bilateral meetings with leaders including Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi. Modi advocated for peaceful dialogues to resolve global conflicts and emphasized the need for unity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:17 IST
Modi's Impactful Diplomacy at BRICS Summit
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his departure for home after a productive four-day trip to Russia. His visit included participation in the 16th BRICS Summit and bi-lateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Addressing the summit, Modi highlighted India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, calling for the peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He stressed the importance of the BRICS nations in addressing global challenges such as economic instability, climate change, and terrorism.

Modi pressed for a unified approach against terrorism and a stand against the radicalization of youth. He also discussed border issues with President Xi, aiming to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control. The summit saw the inclusion of five new countries, broadening the alliance's global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024