Modi's Impactful Diplomacy at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his departure for home after a productive four-day trip to Russia. His visit included participation in the 16th BRICS Summit and bi-lateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Addressing the summit, Modi highlighted India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, calling for the peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He stressed the importance of the BRICS nations in addressing global challenges such as economic instability, climate change, and terrorism.

Modi pressed for a unified approach against terrorism and a stand against the radicalization of youth. He also discussed border issues with President Xi, aiming to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control. The summit saw the inclusion of five new countries, broadening the alliance's global influence.

