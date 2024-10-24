Political Showdown: By-Elections Heat Up in Punjab

In a significant political development for Punjab, nominations have been filed for the forthcoming bypolls set for November 13. The elections will cover assembly segments including Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala, after their representatives moved to the Lok Sabha.

BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal and AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal are amongst the notable candidates. Badal entered the fray for the Gidderbaha seat, after switching allegiance to the BJP in January 2023, following a varied political journey across multiple party lines.

Similarly, Ishank Chabbewal emerged as AAP's contender in Chabbewal, a seat previously occupied by his father, Raj Kumar Chabbewal. With withdrawals closing on October 30, the political environment is set for an intense contest, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)