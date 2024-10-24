MY Bharat: Empowering India's Youth for a Viksit Bharat by 2047

The Indian government is taking significant strides to engage its youth in a comprehensive initiative aimed at achieving the prime minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Central to this effort is the MY Bharat portal, a versatile platform designed to offer various opportunities for young Indians.

According to Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, the ministry plans to increase registrations from the current 1.55 crore to 5 crore. As part of this initiative, youth volunteers will visit 5,000 colleges across India to raise awareness of the portal's offerings, which include experiential learning and professional tools.

This 'Phygital Platform' integrates both physical and digital engagements and aims to provide equitable opportunities for career development through its potential integration with the National Career Service portal. Launched on National Unity Day in 2023, the MY Bharat portal stands as a pivotal tool in mobilizing youth for national development.

