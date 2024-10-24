Tragedy in Gaza: School Strike Turns Deadly

In a tragic incident, Palestinian medical officials report that an Israeli strike on a school housing displaced individuals in the central Gaza Strip has killed at least 16 people.

The strike, which took place on Thursday, hit the heavily populated Nuseirat refugee camp, leaving 32 others wounded, according to information from Awda Hospital where the casualties were taken.

As of now, there has been no immediate response or comment from the Israeli military regarding the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)