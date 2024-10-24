Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: School Strike Turns Deadly

A reported Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced individuals in the central Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people and injured 32 others. The incident occurred in the Nuseirat refugee camp, with casualties treated at Awda Hospital. The Israeli military has not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:06 IST
Tragedy in Gaza: School Strike Turns Deadly
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

In a tragic incident, Palestinian medical officials report that an Israeli strike on a school housing displaced individuals in the central Gaza Strip has killed at least 16 people.

The strike, which took place on Thursday, hit the heavily populated Nuseirat refugee camp, leaving 32 others wounded, according to information from Awda Hospital where the casualties were taken.

As of now, there has been no immediate response or comment from the Israeli military regarding the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024