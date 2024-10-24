Left Menu

Delhi BJP President Takes Plunge to Expose Yamuna Pollution Controversy

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticized former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not fulfilling promises to clean the Yamuna River. Taking a ceremonial dip, Sachdeva experienced health issues, which he attributed to river pollution. AAP and BJP continue to clash over responsibility and solutions ahead of the Chhath festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 19:57 IST
Virendra Sachdeva
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political statement, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday took a dip in the polluted Yamuna River to highlight what he calls a 'failure' by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to clean it as promised by 2025.

After the dip, Sachdeva reportedly suffered skin rashes and difficulty breathing, requiring medical attention at RML Hospital. The Delhi BJP released a statement charging the AAP government with corruption in its cleaning efforts.

The move incited a fiery response from Senior AAP leader and Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who accused the BJP of theatrics and placed blame on BJP-led states for pollution due to industrial discharges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

