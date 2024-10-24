Delhi BJP President Takes Plunge to Expose Yamuna Pollution Controversy

In a bold political statement, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday took a dip in the polluted Yamuna River to highlight what he calls a 'failure' by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to clean it as promised by 2025.

After the dip, Sachdeva reportedly suffered skin rashes and difficulty breathing, requiring medical attention at RML Hospital. The Delhi BJP released a statement charging the AAP government with corruption in its cleaning efforts.

The move incited a fiery response from Senior AAP leader and Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who accused the BJP of theatrics and placed blame on BJP-led states for pollution due to industrial discharges.

