ASOM Ushers in New Leadership Amid Congress Split

In the wake of Bhupen Kumar Borah stepping down as leader of Assam's united opposition due to seat-sharing disagreements, the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM) has selected Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan as its new leader.

Despite the split with Congress, ASOM has pledged to continue its opposition to BJP forces, highlighting the rift caused by Congress's decision to announce its candidate for the Behali constituency. This move led to allegations of betrayal by ASOM's partners.

The ASOM alliance remains determined to contest the five upcoming assembly bypolls, having assigned CPI(ML) Liberation to the Behali seat after Congress's candidate switch prompted a political reshuffle among opposition forces in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)