Putin Embraces Trump's Peace Proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed approval of Donald Trump's intention to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Putin stated that Moscow would welcome improved relations with the U.S. if the country was willing. This development highlights the potential for diplomatic engagement between these major world powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazan | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:29 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday acknowledged Republican candidate Donald Trump's intentions to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Putin expressed Russia's willingness to reciprocate any positive overtures from the United States, emphasizing the importance of restoring normal relations between the two nations. This comes amid strained ties over various geopolitical issues.

The Russian leader's remarks suggest a potential shift in diplomatic dynamics, contingent on the outcome of the U.S. presidential elections, potentially paving the way for enhanced cooperation between these influential global forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

