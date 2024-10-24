Left Menu

Political Power Play: Samant Challenges Shiv Sena's Allegiance

Uday Samant, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader, criticized Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly letting Congress control Shiv Sena (UBT). Asserting the party's split in 2022, he claimed the real Shiv Sena is evident in upcoming polls. Despite accusations, Samant emphasizes the Mahayuti's commitment to development and farmer assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ratnagiri | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:31 IST
Political Power Play: Samant Challenges Shiv Sena's Allegiance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant has stirred controversy by asserting that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is under the influence of Congress.

Samant, preparing to file his nomination from the Ratnagiri assembly seat, stated that recent vote shares in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to prove the true Shiv Sena identity.

Despite internal party rifts and claims of mismanagement, the Mahayuti government, comprising Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and BJP, remains committed to development and addressing farmers' needs despite current restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024