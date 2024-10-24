Political Power Play: Samant Challenges Shiv Sena's Allegiance
Uday Samant, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader, criticized Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly letting Congress control Shiv Sena (UBT). Asserting the party's split in 2022, he claimed the real Shiv Sena is evident in upcoming polls. Despite accusations, Samant emphasizes the Mahayuti's commitment to development and farmer assistance.
Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant has stirred controversy by asserting that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is under the influence of Congress.
Samant, preparing to file his nomination from the Ratnagiri assembly seat, stated that recent vote shares in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to prove the true Shiv Sena identity.
Despite internal party rifts and claims of mismanagement, the Mahayuti government, comprising Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and BJP, remains committed to development and addressing farmers' needs despite current restrictions.
