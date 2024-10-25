Controversy as Austria Elects Far-Right Speaker
Walter Rosenkranz, from Austria's Freedom Party, becomes the first far-right speaker of the lower house, sparking debate due to his past affiliations. His election was supported by the conservatives but faced opposition from left-wing parties and the Jewish community over concerns about his political associations.
In a groundbreaking and controversial move, Austria's lower house of parliament has elected Walter Rosenkranz of the far-right Freedom Party as its speaker. His election comes after the party's success in the recent parliamentary election, drawing the backing of many conservative lawmakers.
Rosenkranz, a seasoned lawyer and politician, was previously an ombudsman for the parliament. While his supporters highlight his extensive public service record, critics cite his ties to far-right groups and praise for figures with Nazi affiliations, demanding a more moderate leader for the role.
Despite the contention, Rosenkranz asserts that he will uphold the integrity of the speaker's position. However, his appointment has been met with strong criticism from the Jewish community and left-leaning parties, raising concerns about the implications for Austria's political climate.
