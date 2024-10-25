Investigation Calls into Kushner's Saudi Ties: Unregistered Foreign Agent?

In a recent development, Congressional Democrats urged the U.S. Attorney General to investigate former Trump advisor Jared Kushner's potential undeclared role as a foreign agent for Saudi Arabia. The allegations emerged following a Reuters report about Kushner's diplomatic dialogues with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The core of the inquiry centers around the substantial $2 billion investment by Saudi Arabia in Kushner's private equity venture, Affinity Partners, which he established post-White House tenure. Kushner, along with Affinity's legal representatives, has rebuffed the accusations, labeling them as politically motivated and meritless.

This request for investigation arrives amid rising scrutiny of Saudi investments in U.S. entities and Kushner's diplomatic activities, specifically regarding U.S.-Saudi-Israel relations. The Democratic push for a special counsel underscores the significant political and ethical complexities surrounding the case as the presidential election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)