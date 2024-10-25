Democrats Pivot to Border Security in 2024 Campaign

In the final stretch of the 2024 election campaign, Democratic congressional candidates are sharpening their focus on immigration and border security. This pivot comes in response to polling that shows a strong voter preference for Republican approaches to these issues.

Data from the Wesleyan Media Project indicates a substantial rise in pro-Democratic campaign ads discussing border security, now constituting nearly 15% of their messages, up from 3% during the 2022 midterm elections. The change reflects efforts to counter Republican dominance in this domain, which sees immigration-themed content making up 41% of GOP ad volume.

Democratic rhetoric now aligns more closely with Republican perspectives, advocating for an increase in border agents and tougher immigration controls. This strategic shift addresses voter concerns, aiming to balance Republican claims of Democratic leniency and to redefine the party's stance on a critical national issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)