Kamala Harris Opts Out of Joe Rogan Podcast

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will not participate in Joe Rogan's podcast due to scheduling conflicts. Harris' team had discussions with Rogan's camp, but the timing didn't align. Originally reported by Reuters, there's speculation about Harris' potential audience impact through the podcast popular with young men.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2024 07:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 07:37 IST
Kamala Harris
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will not be appearing on Joe Rogan's widely-followed podcast, a representative from her campaign confirmed Thursday. Discussions between Harris' team and Rogan's producers occurred, but the scheduling ultimately didn't allow for an interview to take place, according to campaign spokesperson Ian Sams on MSNBC.

"We've had conversations with Rogan and his team about her appearing on his podcast," Sams stated. "Unfortunately, the timing just doesn't work out with the current demands of the campaign period," Sam explained. The report comes after prior speculation by Reuters suggested Harris might engage with Rogan's primarily young male audience.

The consideration for Harris to appear on the podcast indicated an attempt to reach a broader and potentially influential demographic as the campaign unfolds. However, logistical hurdles proved insurmountable at this time, the spokesperson indicated.

