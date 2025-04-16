U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Diplomatic Tour: Italy and India

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to embark on a significant diplomatic tour from April 18 to 24, as announced by the White House on Wednesday. The Vice President will visit Italy and India to engage in dialogues on shared economic and geopolitical priorities.

In Italy, Vance plans to meet with key figures, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and engage with Vatican representatives, such as Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. These meetings underscore the importance of strengthening ties with European leaders.

Vance's itinerary in India includes pivotal discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also travel to major cities New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, emphasizing the commitment to bolster U.S.-India relations and explore mutual interests.

