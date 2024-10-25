Lalu Prasad Confident of Victory in Jharkhand Elections

Veteran politician Lalu Prasad, leader of the RJD, has declared that the JMM-led coalition is poised to maintain its grip on power in Jharkhand by winning the upcoming assembly elections with a significant margin. Prasad, who is in his seventies, confirmed his commitment to campaigning for the INDIA bloc and RJD candidates in Jharkhand.

Speaking to journalists, Prasad confidently asserted that the RJD would triumph in all constituencies where it is contesting. The elections for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held in two phases, on November 13 and 20, with vote counting set for November 23. He noted that Tejashwi Yadav is already on the campaign trail.

In a separate statement, Prasad criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not addressing BJP's Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh's contentious remarks. Singh's comment about living in Araria sparking a debate drew Prasad's ire, as he labeled BJP leaders as 'hypocrites.'

(With inputs from agencies.)