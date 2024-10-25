Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Confident of Victory in Jharkhand Elections

Lalu Prasad, the RJD leader, expressed conviction that the JMM-led coalition will secure victory in the Jharkhand assembly elections. He announced plans to campaign for INDIA bloc and RJD candidates. Prasad also criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his silence over a BJP MP's controversial statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-10-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 16:56 IST
Lalu Prasad Confident of Victory in Jharkhand Elections
Lalu Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran politician Lalu Prasad, leader of the RJD, has declared that the JMM-led coalition is poised to maintain its grip on power in Jharkhand by winning the upcoming assembly elections with a significant margin. Prasad, who is in his seventies, confirmed his commitment to campaigning for the INDIA bloc and RJD candidates in Jharkhand.

Speaking to journalists, Prasad confidently asserted that the RJD would triumph in all constituencies where it is contesting. The elections for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held in two phases, on November 13 and 20, with vote counting set for November 23. He noted that Tejashwi Yadav is already on the campaign trail.

In a separate statement, Prasad criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not addressing BJP's Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh's contentious remarks. Singh's comment about living in Araria sparking a debate drew Prasad's ire, as he labeled BJP leaders as 'hypocrites.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024