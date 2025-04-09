Tejashwi Yadav Urges Change: A Call for Fresh Leadership in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has made a passionate appeal to the people of Bihar, urging them to vote him in as the next chief minister. He likened the existing government under Nitish Kumar to a '20-year-old car', implying that it is time for a change.

Addressing a gathering of the 'Mushar-Bhuyan' community, Yadav emphasized the need for fresh leadership, particularly from younger generations. He assured that a government led by the RJD would prioritize the welfare of marginalized communities, promising improved living conditions and opportunities for all.

Yadav drew a stark contrast between the governance under his father, Lalu Prasad, and the present administration, criticizing the latter for its indifference to the poor. He also targeted the BJP-led central government, accusing them of empty promises and alleging that Bihar remains underdeveloped despite their tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)