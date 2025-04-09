Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Urges Change: A Call for Fresh Leadership in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav appeals to Bihar's electorate for their support to become chief minister, promising to uplift marginalized communities. He criticizes the current government, likening it to an old car needing replacement, and advocates for opportunities for the youth and the deprived sections of society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-04-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 08:47 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has made a passionate appeal to the people of Bihar, urging them to vote him in as the next chief minister. He likened the existing government under Nitish Kumar to a '20-year-old car', implying that it is time for a change.

Addressing a gathering of the 'Mushar-Bhuyan' community, Yadav emphasized the need for fresh leadership, particularly from younger generations. He assured that a government led by the RJD would prioritize the welfare of marginalized communities, promising improved living conditions and opportunities for all.

Yadav drew a stark contrast between the governance under his father, Lalu Prasad, and the present administration, criticizing the latter for its indifference to the poor. He also targeted the BJP-led central government, accusing them of empty promises and alleging that Bihar remains underdeveloped despite their tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

