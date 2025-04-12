Congress Faces Tough Questions on INDIA Bloc Status and Future Strategies
The Shiv Sena (UBT) criticizes the Congress for not addressing the status of the INDIA bloc during its recent meeting in Ahmedabad. The editorial questions Congress's strategy ahead of upcoming state elections and emphasizes the need for unity against the BJP to prevent electoral defeats.
In a sharp critique, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has urged the Congress to clarify the status of the INDIA bloc, an opposition alliance, during its recent meeting in Ahmedabad. According to the editorial in the Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana', Congress focused solely on itself, ignoring critical alliance discussions.
With rising concerns about the INDIA bloc's position following the Lok Sabha election, the Sena (UBT) demanded answers from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The editorial questioned if the alliance is now defunct, stressing its significance as the party heads into crucial state elections in Bihar, Gujarat, and West Bengal.
The assembly emphasized the need for Congress to spearhead efforts against dictatorship and warned against strategies that favor electoral rivals over unity with allies like AAP. The Shiv Sena (UBT) highlighted the imperative for cohesive opposition to the BJP, advocating for strengthened alliances.
