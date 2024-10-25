Left Menu

Amarinder Singh Criticizes Trudeau for Straining India-Canada Relations

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of damaging India-Canada relations by catering to Sikh voters, amid tensions over alleged support for Khalistani extremists. Singh also recalled avoiding meetings with Canadian officials he considers sympathetic to such groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:25 IST
Amarinder Singh Criticizes Trudeau for Straining India-Canada Relations
Amarinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh accused Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of damaging the diplomatic relations between India and Canada.

Singh claims Trudeau is focused solely on garnering Sikh votes, a move he believes harms ties between the two nations previously considered close allies.

This tension follows India's removal of several diplomats from Canada after accusations connected to the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, amidst New Delhi's charge that Ottawa is lenient on Khalistani supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024