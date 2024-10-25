Amarinder Singh Criticizes Trudeau for Straining India-Canada Relations

In a sharp critique, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh accused Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of damaging the diplomatic relations between India and Canada.

Singh claims Trudeau is focused solely on garnering Sikh votes, a move he believes harms ties between the two nations previously considered close allies.

This tension follows India's removal of several diplomats from Canada after accusations connected to the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, amidst New Delhi's charge that Ottawa is lenient on Khalistani supporters.

