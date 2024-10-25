Amarinder Singh Criticizes Trudeau for Straining India-Canada Relations
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of damaging India-Canada relations by catering to Sikh voters, amid tensions over alleged support for Khalistani extremists. Singh also recalled avoiding meetings with Canadian officials he considers sympathetic to such groups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh accused Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of damaging the diplomatic relations between India and Canada.
Singh claims Trudeau is focused solely on garnering Sikh votes, a move he believes harms ties between the two nations previously considered close allies.
This tension follows India's removal of several diplomats from Canada after accusations connected to the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, amidst New Delhi's charge that Ottawa is lenient on Khalistani supporters.
