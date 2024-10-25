Left Menu

Fierce Contests Loom in Assam By-Elections

Thirty-eight candidates are contesting for five assembly seats in Assam by-elections on November 13. Prominent figures include BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarma and Congress's Jayata Bora. Nominations concluded with scrutiny on October 28. The elections follow sitting MLAs' election to the Lok Sabha.

Updated: 25-10-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:40 IST
The political landscape of Assam heats up as 38 candidates gear up for by-elections in five assembly seats slated for November 13. The submission of nominations concluded on Friday, according to an official release.

Key contenders are BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarma in Samaguri, AGP's Diptimoy Choudhury in Bongaigaon, and Congress's Jayata Bora in Behali. The nomination scrutiny will occur on October 28, with candidates having until October 30 to withdraw.

The BJP plans to contest three constituencies—Behali, Samaguri, and Dholai—while leaving Bongaigaon and Sidli for alliance partners AGP and UPPL. The by-elections were necessitated following Lok Sabha successes of the sitting MLAs.

