AAP Seeks Official Residence for Kejriwal: A Political Entitlement Debate

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) moved to the Delhi High Court on Friday, seeking an official residence for its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. The request comes under guidelines permitting national political party leaders residential access in Delhi.

Representing AAP, senior counsel cited existing provisions which grant accommodation to recognised party leaders who lack housing in the capital. A letter was sent to the relevant authorities on September 20, reminding them of this entitlement.

The court petition's review is scheduled for November 26. Kejriwal had vacated the Flagstaff Road residence and moved nearby Mandi House after resigning as chief minister. The former leader awaits clarity on future housing arrangements.

