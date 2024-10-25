BJP Criticizes Congress Amidst Reservation Controversy
BJP strongly criticized Congress leader Nana Patole for endorsing Rahul Gandhi's remarks on potential reservation changes. BJP spokespersons accused Congress of harboring anti-reservation sentiments and challenged their commitment to constitutional rights. Nana Patole's comments have ignited a political stir, with Congress advocating a caste census while addressing representation concerns.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a fierce attack against Congress leader Nana Patole after his support for Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on reservations, made during his US visit. The BJP claims that Congress intends to dismantle reservations for the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe communities.
According to BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, Patole's comments reflect an anti-constitutional stance. He posted on social media, accusing Congress of a history of insult towards Dalit leaders and said that now they aim to end reservations entirely.
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan described Patole's endorsement of Gandhi's remarks as revealing Congress's anti-Ambedkar and casteist mindset. Other leaders, such as Pradeep Bhandari and Amit Malviya, argued that as long as the BJP is in power, they will safeguard these provisions, emphasizing the constitutional commitment to equality.
