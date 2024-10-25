BJP Criticizes Congress Amidst Reservation Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a fierce attack against Congress leader Nana Patole after his support for Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on reservations, made during his US visit. The BJP claims that Congress intends to dismantle reservations for the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe communities.

According to BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, Patole's comments reflect an anti-constitutional stance. He posted on social media, accusing Congress of a history of insult towards Dalit leaders and said that now they aim to end reservations entirely.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan described Patole's endorsement of Gandhi's remarks as revealing Congress's anti-Ambedkar and casteist mindset. Other leaders, such as Pradeep Bhandari and Amit Malviya, argued that as long as the BJP is in power, they will safeguard these provisions, emphasizing the constitutional commitment to equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)