India Urges Diplomatic Solutions Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict

A delegation from the External Affairs Ministry, spearheaded by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressed a parliamentary panel, estimating that around 30,000 Indians remain in Israel despite the ongoing conflict. The ministry underlined its actions to assist these individuals during the meeting.

Discussions also encompassed recent diplomatic developments, including the India-China border agreement aimed at restoring the pre-2020 situation. Concerns about declining India-Canada relations were also addressed.

Mishri's presentation highlighted India's neutral stance, sharing details of humanitarian aid to Palestinians, and reiterated India's support for a two-state solution through dialogue. India has evacuated over 1,300 citizens from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)