Mamata Banerjee Calls for Peace Amid Festive Season Threats

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged plots to incite unrest during the upcoming festive season. She urges increased police vigilance and intelligence operations to prevent any disturbances. Banerjee cautions against communal tension and asks the media not to sensationalize the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:32 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised concerns about potential plots to disrupt the upcoming Kali Puja, Diwali, and Chaat Puja festivities. She has called on law enforcement to heighten vigilance to prevent any unrest.

Banerjee stopped short of naming any individuals but stressed the necessity for enhanced intelligence and greater deployment of the Special Task Force (STF).

In a meeting with senior officials, she urged decisive police action against those who may seek to instigate communal tension during the festive period, warning media against sensational reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

