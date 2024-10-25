Maharashtra Assembly Polls Kick Off

Maharashtra is gearing up for its assembly polls, with a total of 991 candidates filing their nominations by Friday evening, according to officials.

Among the notable candidates, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis filed his papers from Nagpur South-West, while Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar entered the fray for the Bandra West seat.

The nomination window opened on October 22 and will close on October 29. Following scrutiny on October 30 and the withdrawal deadline on November 4, votes will be counted on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)