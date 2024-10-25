Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Polls Kick Off

As of Friday evening, 991 candidates filed nominations for the November 20th assembly polls in Maharashtra. Key figures like Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar have entered the race. The nomination process ends on October 29, with counting scheduled for November 23.

Updated: 25-10-2024 23:09 IST
Maharashtra is gearing up for its assembly polls, with a total of 991 candidates filing their nominations by Friday evening, according to officials.

Among the notable candidates, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis filed his papers from Nagpur South-West, while Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar entered the fray for the Bandra West seat.

The nomination window opened on October 22 and will close on October 29. Following scrutiny on October 30 and the withdrawal deadline on November 4, votes will be counted on November 23.

