Alka Lamba: Fighting for Women's Rights and Unity Against Divisive Politics

Alka Lamba, President of Mahila Congress, accused the BJP government of enacting bills intended to divide communities along religious lines, pledging their opposition to such politics.

Speaking at a press conference, Lamba claimed the BJP and RSS have targeted the Constitution, stressing the need for ongoing protests in Parliament and public spaces.

The Women's Congress has urged immediate implementation of women's reservation laws, demanding 33% representation in the Assembly. Lamba also criticized BJP's lack of women empowerment, particularly in Assam, advocating for initiatives matching those in Karnataka and Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)