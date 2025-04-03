Alka Lamba: Fighting for Women's Rights and Unity Against Divisive Politics
Alka Lamba, Mahila Congress President, criticized the BJP government for introducing bills that create religious division and failing to implement women's reservation laws. She vowed to continue protesting in Parliament and on the streets, emphasizing justice and women's rights. Lamba also advocates for increased women empowerment initiatives in Assam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Alka Lamba, President of Mahila Congress, accused the BJP government of enacting bills intended to divide communities along religious lines, pledging their opposition to such politics.
Speaking at a press conference, Lamba claimed the BJP and RSS have targeted the Constitution, stressing the need for ongoing protests in Parliament and public spaces.
The Women's Congress has urged immediate implementation of women's reservation laws, demanding 33% representation in the Assembly. Lamba also criticized BJP's lack of women empowerment, particularly in Assam, advocating for initiatives matching those in Karnataka and Telangana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unexpected Revelation: Volcanic Preservation of Vulture Feathers
Defence Ministry Allocates Rs 100 Crore for New Sainik School in Assam
Telangana's Historic Move: 42% Reservation for OBCs Announced
Historic Move: Telangana Government Introduces 42% Reservation for OBCs
BJP Calls for Reversal of Karnataka's 4% Muslim Reservation Bill