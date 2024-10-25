India-Germany Strategic Partnership Strengthens Amid High-Level Visits

In a notable diplomatic engagement, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held extensive discussions with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on both regional and global matters. This meeting was part of the 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

Jaishankar also engaged in dialogue with German Vice Chancellor and Economic Affairs Minister Robert Habeck, focusing on strategic and economic global challenges. The discussions underscored the strength and progression of the Indo-German Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz co-chaired the event, reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the two nations. The series of high-level meetings marked a significant moment in deepening the ties as the partnership enters its 25th year.

