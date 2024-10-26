Pennsylvania's Voter Registration Fraud Investigation Unveiled
Authorities in Pennsylvania are scrutinizing 2,500 voter registration forms for fraud, just before the presidential election. Forms were dropped off in Lancaster County with unusual patterns detected. Around 60% are deemed fraudulent, with other counties investigating similar cases. Officials claim election security protocols are effective.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:50 IST
Officials in Pennsylvania are investigating 2,500 potential fraudulent voter registration forms discovered just days before the crucial Nov. 5 presidential election.
Forms were submitted in two batches and flagged for anomalies such as duplicate handwriting and incorrect addresses, officials from Lancaster County confirmed. Notices of irregularities showed no apparent partisan alignment.
District Attorney Heather Adams reported that investigations into the forms revealed that 60% were fraudulent while stressing robust election security mechanisms are in place to ensure no legitimate voter is dismissed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inside the Nobel Peace Prize: Selection and Surprises
Kerala Assembly's Stand Against 'One Nation, One Election' Sparks Debate
PCB Revamps Selection Committee Post-England Defeat
BJP's Triumph: Nadda's Confidence in Upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections
Aleem Dar Joins PCB's Revamped Selection Committee Amid Team Turmoil