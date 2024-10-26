Pennsylvania's Voter Registration Fraud Investigation Unveiled

Officials in Pennsylvania are investigating 2,500 potential fraudulent voter registration forms discovered just days before the crucial Nov. 5 presidential election.

Forms were submitted in two batches and flagged for anomalies such as duplicate handwriting and incorrect addresses, officials from Lancaster County confirmed. Notices of irregularities showed no apparent partisan alignment.

District Attorney Heather Adams reported that investigations into the forms revealed that 60% were fraudulent while stressing robust election security mechanisms are in place to ensure no legitimate voter is dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)