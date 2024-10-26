Left Menu

Biden's Apology: A Historic Acknowledgment of Native American Boarding School Abuses

President Joe Biden formally apologized for the United States' role in operating abusive Native American boarding schools for over 150 years. The apology, made in Laveen Village, Arizona, involved acknowledging generational trauma and came amid protests due to U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza.

President Joe Biden

In a poignant moment on Friday, President Joe Biden issued a formal apology on behalf of the United States government for its longstanding role in the operation of Native American boarding schools, which were marked by abuse over a span of 150 years.

Speaking at an event in Laveen Village, Arizona, Biden described the apology as a significant moment in his political career, emphasizing the historical trauma inflicted upon Native communities. The gathering, attended by several hundred people, included many in traditional tribal attire who applauded the president's statement.

However, the event was briefly interrupted by a protester expressing dissatisfaction over Biden's support for Israel amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza, highlighting the broader geopolitical context during Biden's visit to Arizona, a key battleground state in the upcoming election.

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

