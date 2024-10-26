Biden's Apology: A Historic Acknowledgment of Native American Boarding School Abuses

In a poignant moment on Friday, President Joe Biden issued a formal apology on behalf of the United States government for its longstanding role in the operation of Native American boarding schools, which were marked by abuse over a span of 150 years.

Speaking at an event in Laveen Village, Arizona, Biden described the apology as a significant moment in his political career, emphasizing the historical trauma inflicted upon Native communities. The gathering, attended by several hundred people, included many in traditional tribal attire who applauded the president's statement.

However, the event was briefly interrupted by a protester expressing dissatisfaction over Biden's support for Israel amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza, highlighting the broader geopolitical context during Biden's visit to Arizona, a key battleground state in the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)