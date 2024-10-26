Left Menu

Chinese Hackers Target Trump Campaign Through Verizon Breach

Chinese hackers allegedly breached Verizon's systems to target phones linked to Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance. Investigators are determining if any communications were seized. The breach is part of a larger pattern of foreign interference, with U.S. agencies and Verizon collaborating on the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 01:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese hackers have allegedly infiltrated Verizon's systems, aiming at phones belonging to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, according to sources who spoke with the New York Times.

Investigators are currently assessing what, if any, communications were compromised. Awareness of the security breach came to light within the Trump campaign this week, revealing that both campaign insiders and outsiders had their Verizon phone numbers targeted.

The Trump campaign has not verified any targeting of Trump's or Vance's phones. The campaign claims Vice President Kamala Harris has empowered foreign adversaries like China to target U.S. infrastructure to hinder Trump's political ambitions. Meanwhile, law enforcement continues to collaborate with Verizon to probe these security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

