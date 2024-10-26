Chinese Hackers Target Trump Campaign Through Verizon Breach

Chinese hackers have allegedly infiltrated Verizon's systems, aiming at phones belonging to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, according to sources who spoke with the New York Times.

Investigators are currently assessing what, if any, communications were compromised. Awareness of the security breach came to light within the Trump campaign this week, revealing that both campaign insiders and outsiders had their Verizon phone numbers targeted.

The Trump campaign has not verified any targeting of Trump's or Vance's phones. The campaign claims Vice President Kamala Harris has empowered foreign adversaries like China to target U.S. infrastructure to hinder Trump's political ambitions. Meanwhile, law enforcement continues to collaborate with Verizon to probe these security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)