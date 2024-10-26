BeyHive Boost: Kamala Harris Teams Up with Beyoncé in Tight 2024 Race
Vice President Kamala Harris, facing a competitive 2024 presidential race, teams up with Beyoncé for a rally in Houston. The event aims to galvanize younger and Black voters, highlighting issues like abortion rights, with performers Willie Nelson and Texas Senate candidate Colin Allred also participating.
Vice President Kamala Harris is banking on the support of Beyoncé's fan base, the BeyHive, to secure victory in the 2024 presidential election. On Friday, the renowned singer will headline a rally in Houston aimed at energizing voters in Harris' crucial battle against Republican Donald Trump.
The event is set at the 21,000-seat Shell Energy Stadium, typically home to Houston's Major League Soccer team. The rally operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with doors opening at 3 p.m. CDT and Harris scheduled to speak at 8:30 p.m. Supporters can register for free tickets on a Democratic Party website.
Harris aims to reach specifically Black and younger voters and puts a spotlight on abortion rights in Texas, where strict abortion laws were enacted. Joined by Texas Democratic Senate candidate Colin Allred and Willie Nelson, Harris will use Beyoncé's influence and home-state backdrop to energize her campaign in this high-stakes political climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Landmark Texas Abortion Case Dismissed: Key National Implications
Sachin Tendulkar Set to Inspire at Texas Cricket Clinic
Cricket Meets NFL: Sachin Tendulkar's Texas Triumph
Texas' Junk Science Law: A Double-Edged Sword in Roberson's Case
Samsung Delays ASML Equipment for Texas Factory Amid Lack of Clients