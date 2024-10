Tensions Escalate: Israel's Strategic Airstrikes on Iran

Israel carried out airstrikes on Iranian military targets early Saturday, responding to Iran's previous missile attacks. Explosions were reported in Tehran, but details on damages or casualties remain unclear.

The move heightens the potential for a broader conflict, with tensions already elevated between Israel and Iran-backed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Despite US warnings against escalating the conflict, Israel insists on its right to self-defense. The Israeli military stressed that the strikes are aimed at preventing further attacks by Iran and its regional proxies.

(With inputs from agencies.)