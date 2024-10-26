Left Menu

Georgia's Election Decides EU Future Amid Tensions

Georgians are casting their votes in a pivotal election that could determine the nation's path towards joining the European Union. The campaign has been marked by allegations of smears, intimidation, and a divisive foreign policy discourse. The outcome may influence Georgia's relationship with Russia and its EU aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:42 IST
Georgia's Election Decides EU Future Amid Tensions
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Georgians head to the polls this Saturday in what many are calling a decisive vote about their future in the European Union. The election race in the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million has been fraught with foreign policy tensions and accusations of voter intimidation.

Citizens have reported pressure to support the ruling party, Georgian Dream, while the opposition has accused them of waging a "hybrid war." Ahead of the vote, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who founded Georgian Dream, threatened to ban opposition parties if victorious. Georgians consider this parliamentary vote potentially life-changing, dictating whether they aim for EU membership or edge towards Russian influence.

Polls indicate that 80% of Georgians are in favor of joining the EU, with the constitution obliging leaders to pursue this goal alongside NATO membership. However, the EU recently stalled Georgia's admission process after Georgian Dream enacted legislation criticized for stifling free speech, raising fears of authoritarian regression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024