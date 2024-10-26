Georgia's Election Decides EU Future Amid Tensions

Georgians head to the polls this Saturday in what many are calling a decisive vote about their future in the European Union. The election race in the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million has been fraught with foreign policy tensions and accusations of voter intimidation.

Citizens have reported pressure to support the ruling party, Georgian Dream, while the opposition has accused them of waging a "hybrid war." Ahead of the vote, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who founded Georgian Dream, threatened to ban opposition parties if victorious. Georgians consider this parliamentary vote potentially life-changing, dictating whether they aim for EU membership or edge towards Russian influence.

Polls indicate that 80% of Georgians are in favor of joining the EU, with the constitution obliging leaders to pursue this goal alongside NATO membership. However, the EU recently stalled Georgia's admission process after Georgian Dream enacted legislation criticized for stifling free speech, raising fears of authoritarian regression.

(With inputs from agencies.)