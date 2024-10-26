Left Menu

Trump's New Front: Targeting the 'Enemy Within'

As the campaign concludes, Donald Trump, unfazed by advice to cool his rhetoric, intensifies his focus on perceived domestic foes. Branding critics like Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi as greater threats than foreign adversaries, Trump hints at using federal power against them. Critics fear authoritarianism if he regains office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tempe | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:56 IST
In the closing days of his campaign, Donald Trump remains unfazed by his allies' pleas to soften his rhetoric, persistently targeting Americans he perceives as betrayers. He emphasizes that domestic adversaries, including figures like Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi, pose greater threats than foreign rivals.

Trump's critics, including Vice President Kamala Harris and some former aides, have expressed alarm, labeling his rhetoric as fascist. Fears grow over Trump's intentions, should he return to power, to use federal influence to settle personal grievances.

The former president's categorization of enemies extends to the media, with CBS being a recent target. Trump's inflammatory rhetoric alarms opponents who worry about the erosion of democratic norms in a future Trump administration.

