Prashant Kishor Denies Vote-Buying Allegations Amidst Bihar By-Elections

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor vehemently denied allegations made by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, accusing the newly formed political party of bribing voters in Bihar's by-elections. Kishor addressed the claims head-on, questioning the feasibility of such actions.

Manjhi, who served as Chief Minister of Bihar, had alleged that Jan Suraaj was promising voters substantial cash rewards if they pledged support and the party's candidate won. He voiced these accusations at a rally in Imamganj, where his daughter-in-law is contesting.

Kishor countered Manjhi's allegations, suggesting they signaled a 'loss of mental balance.' He urged scrutiny from authorities if the claims held water, asserting the substantive political contest was between RJD and Jan Suraaj.

