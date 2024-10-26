Leadership Turmoil: Wani's Alleged Attempts To Destabilize J&K Congress

District-level Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are making waves as they call for the ouster of former unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani. Sources within the party allege that Wani attempted to destabilize the organization by inciting indiscipline and challenging crucial decisions made by the high command.

Party insiders accuse Wani of using Ghulam Nabi Monga, described as a 'failed Congressmen,' to create conflict within the ranks. Wani, they claim, has been directly contacting leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, urging them to oppose the state's leadership and policies. The situation has sparked significant internal criticism and calls for his removal.

Confidence remains high in PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, praised for his unwavering principles and electoral success. Karra's leadership skills are seen as essential to the party's growth, despite ongoing challenges in the region. The Congress high command, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are seen as having made a wise decision in appointing Karra.

(With inputs from agencies.)