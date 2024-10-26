Left Menu

Naidu's Vision: Passing the Torch to Future TDP Leaders

N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP leader, announced the need for current leaders to prepare successors for future leadership roles. Emphasizing the party's resilience, Naidu underscored the importance of passing the torch and ensuring a strong legacy for future generations through the TDP membership drive.

  • Country:
  • India

N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, called on TDP leaders to ensure a smooth transition of leadership to the next generation. During a party event, Naidu emphasized the need for leadership succession to sustain the party's future.

Launching the TDP's membership drive, Naidu highlighted the challenges the party has faced but expressed confidence in its enduring strength. He urged party members to view their roles as stewards, responsible for handing over the party's legacy.

With an assurance of health insurance and other benefits for members, Naidu encouraged participation in the 45-day drive and promised internal elections forthcoming, marking a progressive step in party consolidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

