Fire Incident in Singapore: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM's Son Injured

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, sustained injuries in a fire at his Singapore school. Despite advice to rush to Singapore, Kalyan prioritized a village visit in India. The fire led to the hospitalization of 19 individuals, as authorities investigate the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:37 IST
Resuce ops at Singapore's River Valley Road (Photo/ https://www.facebook.com/SCDFpage) . Image Credit: ANI
In a disconcerting incident overseas, Mark Shankar, younger son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, was injured in a fire that engulfed a school in Singapore. The fire left Shankar with injuries on his hands and legs, necessitating immediate medical attention at a hospital.

The school fire further complicated Shankar's condition as he faced breathing challenges due to smoke inhalation. In response, medical personnel swiftly transferred him to a hospital for comprehensive treatment. While an official statement from his father's political party, Janasena, revealed Kalyan was engaged in a tour of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, he is expected to head to Singapore following these commitments.

Despite advisories from officials and party leaders to hasten towards Singapore, Pawan Kalyan resolved to fulfill scheduled visits to the tribal community in Kuridi village, highlighting his commitment to promised engagements in India. Meanwhile, Channel News Asia documented that the fire incident resulted in the hospitalization of four adults and 15 children, accentuating the need for urgent remedial actions. The Singapore Civil Defence Force's prompt response facilitated the evacuation of approximately 80 people, although the fire's cause remains under inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

